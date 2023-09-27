Meta Introduces AI-Based Celebrity Characters

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other popular platforms, has unveiled a new set of AI-based celebrity characters. These 28 AI characters are built entirely from artificial intelligence and are inspired famous people from various industries such as sports, music, and social media. The aim is for these AI characters, created using the Llama 2 language model, to be incorporated into conversations across Meta’s platforms to provide fun and helpful advice in their respective areas of expertise.

Among the AI characters are Tom Brady’s Bru, who will discuss sports, Charli D’Amelio’s Coco, who will assist with dancing, and Kendall Jenner’s Billie, who will offer advice. There are also more unconventional characters, such as Paris Hilton’s Amber, who will help solve mysteries. Snoop Dog’s character is known as the “dungeon master” and is not involved in the music or hydroponic industries.

The process behind building these celebrity AI characters is not fully disclosed Meta. However, the company did confirm that it used generative techniques to transform filmed animations of the individuals into cohesive user experiences while preserving their unique personalities. Meta also conducted extensive training, including red-teaming and working with prompts, to ensure that the AI characters avoided controversial topics and maintained consistency between video interactions and text-based responses in chats.

Currently, the AI characters only communicate through text-based interactions, but Meta plans to introduce audio capabilities next year. The exact business model and compensation arrangements for the celebrities involved have not been revealed.

These AI characters have the potential for widespread application across social platforms and interfaces, allowing influencers and media personalities to enhance their output and engagement while remaining true to their brands. However, it is crucial to consider the implications of AI’s ability to portray lifelike human behavior. While it may temporarily blur the line between reality and artificiality, it is essential to remember that these AI characters are representations and not actual individuals.

In conclusion, Meta’s introduction of AI-based celebrity characters aims to revolutionize user experiences and interactions on its platforms. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Meta hopes to provide users with the opportunity to engage with famous personalities in conversations and receive advice in various domains.

