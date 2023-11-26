Meta Faces Legal Complaint Regarding Underage Users on Instagram

A recently unsealed legal complaint against Meta, the parent company of Instagram, reveals that since 2019, over 1.1 million reports have been made regarding users under the age of 13 using the platform. However, Meta has chosen to disable only a small portion of these accounts, according to The New York Times.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California attorneys general from 33 states, accuses Meta of not only failing to delete the accounts but also of “routinely” collecting personal information from these underage users without their parents’ consent. The collection of email addresses and phone numbers, among other details, violates federal children’s privacy laws.

The court filings further allege that Meta is fully aware of the presence of millions of underage users on Instagram but has kept this information hidden from the public. In fact, the company reportedly actively pursued underage users, as evidenced internal employee chats, presentations, and emails. The complaint argues that instead of implementing safeguards to prevent underage individuals from joining the platform, Meta enabled an environment where it was easy for children to lie about their age.

Furthermore, the complaint accuses Meta of dishonesty regarding the efficacy of its age verification process. When notified about underage users, the company allegedly neglected to remove them promptly.

In response to these allegations, Meta has criticized the complaint, claiming it misrepresents the company’s intentions selectively quoting documents. Additionally, Meta suggests that the responsibility for age verification should lie with the App Store and proposes that federal legislation be put in place to require parental approval for each app downloaded a child.

As the case proceeds, the outcome will have significant implications for Meta, potentially leading to increased regulation of age verification practices across various social media platforms.

