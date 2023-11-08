New Strategies Needed to Protect Teens on Social Media

A former engineer at Meta, Arturo Bejar, testified in front of a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing, shedding light on the company’s failure to adequately address harmful content on Facebook and Instagram. Bejar’s role at Meta was to safeguard the well-being of platform users, but when he raised concerns about the promotion of bullying, drug abuse, and self-harm among teenagers, his warnings were ignored.

Instead of taking effective action, Bejar observed “placebo” safety features implemented merely for public appeasement. He divulged that Meta was aware of the harm caused to young users their products, as internal documents provided Bejar and other whistleblowers reveal. These revelations have incited a public outcry and sparked heated conversations among lawmakers regarding the need for increased regulation and accountability for social media platforms.

The hearing, which lasted for two and a half hours, witnessed a consensus among senators to pass legislation regulating social media within this calendar year. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn previously introduced the Kids Online Safety Act, which made it out of committee with unanimous support but failed to clear the Senate as a whole. Now, propelled the testimony from Bejar, lawmakers on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law are pushing for the law’s passage.

This renewed focus on social media accountability comes in the wake of lawsuits filed over 40 states against Meta, accusing the company of intentionally designing addictive social media products that contribute to the mental health crisis among teenagers. Evidence from Bejar’s findings has bolstered the states’ claims, mirroring the revelations brought forth previous Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen in the Facebook Files.

In response to Bejar’s testimony, Meta spokesperson Nkechi Nneji asserted that the company has collaborated with parents and experts to introduce over 30 tools to support teens. However, critics argue that these efforts have not been sufficient in curtailing the negative experiences and harm faced young users.

Bejar’s personal experience, witnessing the mistreatment of his own daughter on Instagram, motivated him to scrutinize the platform’s issues concerning online safety. His research revealed alarming statistics—51% of Instagram users reported experiencing harmful incidents on the app within a week, but only 2% of those harmful posts were taken down upon reporting. Additionally, 21% of teens admitted to being victims of bullying, while 24% received unwanted sexual advances.

With the growing recognition of the need for change, lawmakers aim to hold Meta accountable enacting legislation that will enforce substantial improvements in social media safety measures. By doing so, they hope to create a safer digital environment for the young population and avoid compromising their mental well-being.

