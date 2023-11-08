Meta Faces Criticism for Inadequate Protection of Young Users

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is facing scrutiny for its failure to adequately protect young users. Testifying before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, former Meta engineer Arturo Bejar described a company culture that turns a blind eye to harmful content. The hearing focused on the algorithms used Facebook and Instagram to promote content that encourages bullying, drug abuse, eating disorders, and self-harm among teens.

Bejar, whose role at Meta was to protect users, revealed that when he raised concerns about the harm inflicted on teenagers, the company’s executives ignored his warnings. He stated that the safety features implemented in response to public outcry were merely superficial gestures to appease regulators and the media.

This testimony adds to a growing body of evidence that demonstrates Meta’s awareness of the harm its products cause to children. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported on Bejar’s findings, and several whistleblowers, including kids, parents, and company executives, have provided testimonies affirming the detrimental impact of Meta’s platforms.

The hearing reached a boiling point, with Senator Richard Blumenthal suggesting that social media companies should no longer be trusted. He called for concerted efforts to address the harm caused Big Tech, drawing parallels to the fight against Big Tobacco.

In response to these concerns, senators vowed to pass legislation regulating social media platforms later this year. Senator Josh Hawley expressed his impatience, stating that he would demand a vote on the matter before the end of the calendar year. Last year, Senators Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn introduced the Kids Online Safety Act, which received unanimous support in the committee but did not pass the Senate. The recent testimony from Bejar has reignited efforts to enact the legislation.

Meanwhile, more than 40 states have filed lawsuits against Meta, accusing the company of intentionally designing addictive social media products that contribute to the mental health crisis among teens. These lawsuits rely on evidence provided Bejar and echo concerns raised previous Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

In response to the allegations, a Meta spokesperson highlighted the company’s collaboration with parents and experts to introduce over 30 tools aimed at supporting teens. However, Bejar’s testimony and the mounting evidence suggest that these efforts have fallen short.

As the debate continues, it appears increasingly likely that legislation will be passed to hold social media companies accountable for the harm caused their platforms. This scrutiny may mark a turning point in the regulation of Big Tech, with consequences that could reshape the industry and prioritize the well-being of young users.

