Meta Faces Lawsuit Alleging Dismissal of Instagram’s Negative Impact on Mental Health

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is currently embroiled in a lawsuit filed the state of Massachusetts over allegations of disregarding concerns regarding the negative effects of Instagram on users’ mental health. According to ABC News, the lawsuit was filed in the Suffolk Superior Court on November 5.

The lawsuit claims that Meta’s leadership suggested disabling filters for plastic surgery on Facebook and Instagram in 2019 due to their detrimental impact on young users, particularly women. An internal email cited in the complaint revealed the then-Head of Policy at Instagram expressing worries about fostering body dysmorphia in young girls. However, the lawsuit alleges that instead of addressing these concerns, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, chose to permit “plastic surgery simulation camera filters” on both platforms. Zuckerberg purportedly claimed a ‘clear demand’ and stated that he had seen ‘no data’ suggesting harm.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the lawsuit, spanning nearly 100 pages, accuses Meta of dismissing its own internal research regarding the harmful and addictive nature of its platforms. It further states that from 2018 to 2022, Meta consistently chose not to invest in improving the well-being of young users.

In response to the lawsuit, a Meta spokesperson emphasized the company’s commitment to providing tools and resources to ensure the safety of teens on its platforms. The spokesperson voiced concerns that the lawsuit selectively quoted documents and lacked the full context of the company’s operations and decision-making.

If successful, the lawsuit could result in civil penalties for Meta up to $5,000 per violation, potentially prompting restitution to users. Furthermore, it could pave the way for new regulations and procedures governing social media use, potentially influencing age restrictions and usage policies.

