Meta Faces Backlash Over Plans for End-to-End Encryption, Prioritizing Profit Over Child Safety

Child protection experts have criticized social media giant Meta for its proposed implementation of end-to-end encryption, accusing the company of prioritizing profit over ensuring the safety of children. Simon Bailey, former police chief constable and ex-national lead for child protection at the National Police Chiefs’ Council, condemned Meta’s “complete loss of social and moral responsibility.” Similarly, John Carr, secretary of a coalition of UK children’s charities dedicated to internet safety, called the move “utterly unconscionable.” These criticisms were prompted Graeme Biggar, head of the National Crime Agency, who likened the introduction of end-to-end encryption on Facebook to “consciously turning a blind eye to child abuse.”

In response, Meta defended its position emphasizing the robust measures it has in place to combat abuse and expressed its commitment to making more reports to law enforcement after implementing end-to-end encryption. However, child protection advocates argue that large tech companies like Meta are evading responsibility in addressing the global issue of online child sexual abuse taking the easy way out and prioritizing privacy over child protection. The introduction of end-to-end encryption, without appropriate safeguards, poses a serious threat to justice for children affected online abuse.

Concerns are particularly high due to the popularity of Meta’s platforms among children, including Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct. Critics argue that these platforms provide fertile ground for dangerous individuals to groom and sexually abuse children. Without appropriate measures in place, Meta would deliberately blind itself to the abuse happening within its platforms.

Child protection experts urge Meta and other tech companies to reconsider implementing a blanket roll-out of end-to-end encryption. They emphasize that alternative tech solutions exist that enable end-to-end encryption while facilitating the detection, reporting, and prosecution of child sexual abuse. By prioritizing child safety over profit, tech companies like Meta can effectively contribute to solving the growing problem of online child sexual abuse.

