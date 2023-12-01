Meta Faces EU Scrutiny Over Child Safety Concerns on Instagram

European Union regulators have issued a formal request for information (RFI) to Meta, the parent company of Instagram, seeking more details on its response to child safety concerns on the popular social network. The request comes under the Digital Services Act (DSA), an online rulebook aimed at holding Big Tech accountable for illegal content and protecting minors.

In recent months, Meta has come under fire following a report the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that exposed the company’s struggle to tackle the sharing of self-generated child sexual abuse material (SG-CSAM) on Instagram. The article highlighted Instagram’s algorithms connecting accounts used for making, buying, and trading underage-sex content. In response, the EU warned Meta of potential “heavy sanctions” if the issues were not promptly addressed.

Despite Meta’s establishment of a child safety task force, the WSJ published another report asserting that the company had failed to rectify the identified issues. Testing conducted the WSJ and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection found that Meta’s recommendation systems continued to promote accounts dedicated to producing and sharing underage-sex content. Although the company had removed certain pedophilia-related hashtags, similar variations were still recommended. Furthermore, Meta showed inconsistency in removing problematic accounts and user groups.

Failure to effectively address the sharing of illegal CSAM/SG-CSAM and associated child safety risks could result in significant financial penalties for Meta under the DSA. The regulation empowers the European Commission to issue fines of up to 6% of a company’s global annual turnover for breaching its rules. Meta has already faced hefty fines of under half a billion dollars for violating the EU’s data protection rules for minors in the past.

The EU has requested additional information from Meta on the measures taken to comply with child protection obligations. The Commission is particularly interested in understanding the actions Meta has taken to assess risks, implement effective mitigation measures, and address the circulation of SG-CSAM on Instagram. They have also requested details about Instagram’s recommender system and the amplification of potentially harmful content.

While formal investigation proceedings have not been announced, these RFIs indicate the EU’s active assessment of Meta’s compliance with the DSA. If breaches are confirmed, penalties may follow, posing reputational concerns for the company. Meta must respond to the latest RFI December 22 and failing to comply or providing misleading information can result in DSA sanctions.