Meta Platforms Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Anticompetitive Behavior in VR Market

Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, is once again facing legal trouble, this time in the form of a lawsuit filed Andre Elijah Immersive Inc. The case, which is being heard in the US District Court of the Northern District of California, alleges that Meta Platforms, along with fitness firm Alo Yoga, violated a contract deal for fitness programs.

According to the plaintiff, Andre Elijah Immersive Inc, they collaborated with Meta Platforms and Alo Yoga to create a fitness app that would feature top yoga instructors. The plan was for Meta Platforms to launch the app at its annual conference in 2023. However, Meta terminated the contract after discovering that Andre Elijah Immersive had been working with Apple, one of Meta’s competitors.

The lawsuit claims that Meta Platforms engaged in “abusive and anticompetitive behavior,” violating US antitrust laws. Andre Elijah Immersive is seeking over $100 million USD in damages, as well as compensation for breaching the app contract.

This lawsuit adds to the legal challenges that Meta Platforms is already facing. The company recently faced a lawsuit filed the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over its acquisition of Within Unlimited. The collective plaintiff in the current case is also linked to a previous lawsuit against Meta Platforms, raising concerns about the company’s impact on innovation in the market.

In addition to the legal battles in the US, Meta Platforms has also faced significant fines from European regulators. The company was fined $414 million USD for violating the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) forcing users to accept personalized advertisements. Meta was also slapped with a €1.2 billion fine for violating GDPR regulations over data transfers between the EU and the US.

These legal troubles highlight the challenges that Meta Platforms faces as it continues to expand its presence in the virtual reality market. The outcome of these lawsuits could have significant implications for the company’s future operations and standing in the industry.

Sources:

– Reuters