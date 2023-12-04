New Article: Media Outlets in Spain Sue Meta Platforms for Violating Data Protection Laws

A prominent media group consisting of over 80 outlets in Spain has taken legal action against Meta Platforms, alleging the social media giant’s non-compliance with European data protection regulations. The lawsuit claims that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, failed to obtain users’ consent before utilizing their personal data for targeted advertising purposes. The Asociacion de Medios de Informacion (AMI) has requested over 550 million euros ($598.6 million) in damages from Meta, emphasizing the “massive” and “systematic” misuse of personal information that has provided the tech giant with an “unfair” advantage in the advertising industry.

AMI contends that Meta’s disregard for European data protection laws persisted from May 25, 2018, until recently. This association represents numerous influential media publications in Spain, such as El Mundo, El Pais, El Economista, and Cinco Dias. Despite the legal action taken, Meta has not yet received any formal claims or documents from AMI.

The increasing prominence of social media platforms in people’s lives has necessitated stricter regulations to ensure the protection of users’ data. This lawsuit highlights the ongoing struggle to balance the demands of innovative, data-driven advertising techniques with individuals’ right to privacy. By bringing this lawsuit forward, AMI aims to hold Meta accountable for its alleged violation of European data-protection laws and establish a precedent for user consent in targeted advertising practices.

