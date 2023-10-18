Meta Enables Instagram Users to Manage Data Privacy Settings

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has introduced a new feature that allows users to have more control over the data collected from their off-Instagram website visits. By accessing Instagram’s Accounts Center, users can now manage how businesses’ information shared with Meta is linked to their Facebook and Instagram accounts. This feature, which was previously available only for Facebook, can be used to review businesses sharing data with Meta and choose to disconnect specific ones. Such control options aim to enhance users’ ability to personalize their feed experience.

The new update also includes the capability to transfer Instagram photos and videos to external services. Although the specific third-party services supported this feature are not mentioned, Meta provides an example stating that it will be easier for users to create and print photo albums using the photos they have uploaded to Instagram. By offering this option, Meta is giving users the freedom to extend the use of their Instagram content beyond the platform itself.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Instagram is planning to extend the time limit on Reels, its short video feature. The current limit of 30 seconds is anticipated to be expanded to ten minutes, allowing users significantly more time to create and share engaging video content. This proposed change aligns with Instagram’s efforts to compete with other platforms that provide longer video features, accommodating users who wish to express themselves through extended video formats.

By introducing these updates, Meta aims to address users’ concerns about data privacy and to offer new and improved functionalities on the Instagram platform. While some of the changes have already been implemented, others, like the extended Reels time limit, are expected to roll out in the near future.

Sources:

Meta

The Verge