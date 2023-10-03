Meta Proposes Ad-Free Subscription for Instagram and Facebook in Europe

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is considering the introduction of a monthly subscription service in Europe that would provide an ad-free experience for users. The proposal, named Subscription No Ads (SNA), would give users the option to pay a monthly fee to remove personalized ads while using these platforms.

According to reports, the subscription would cost around €10 (~$10.5) per month for using a Facebook or Instagram account on desktop, with an additional €6 (~$6.3) for each linked account. On mobile devices, the price would be €13 (~$13.6) to account for the commissions charged Apple and Google’s mobile stores on iOS and Android.

These plans are currently being shared with EU privacy regulators for their input. Depending on the feedback received, Meta intends to implement these subscription options in the coming months for European users. However, it is unlikely that similar plans will be made available in other regions.

The proposed subscription service is aimed at addressing the privacy concerns raised EU regulators. European authorities have demanded that platforms like Facebook and Instagram obtain user consent before collecting data for personalized ads, with the option for users to opt-out. Meta’s proposed SNA plans aim to provide users with the choice to either pay for an ad-free experience or continue using the platforms for free with personalized ads based on their activity.

It is important to note that these plans are not guaranteed to meet all regulatory demands yet. However, Meta is relying on a recent European court decision that stated social media companies could charge a reasonable fee for users who decline to let their data be used for specific ad-targeting purposes.

In regions outside of Europe, such as the US, it is unlikely that the SNA subscription service will be introduced. The proposal is specifically tailored to navigate the privacy requirements set EU regulators. Users in other regions may opt to deactivate their Facebook accounts or explore alternative platforms if they do not wish to pay for an ad-free experience or have their data tracked for personalized ads.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal