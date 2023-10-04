Meta to Lay Off Workers from Reality Labs Division

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is reportedly planning to lay off an unknown number of employees from its Reality Labs division. The division, which is focused on the development of Meta’s metaverse technology, currently employs around 600 people. The majority of the job cuts are expected to come from the chip-making unit.

This move Meta raises questions about its long-term investment in the metaverse. The metaverse is a virtual reality space where users can interact with each other and digital objects in a three-dimensional environment. It is seen as the next frontier in technology, with companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Epic Games heavily investing in its development.

By laying off workers from the Reality Labs division, Meta may be signaling a shift in its priorities or a need to reallocate resources. It is unclear how many employees will be affected the layoffs, but it could have a significant impact on the division’s ability to advance its metaverse technology.

This news comes at a time when Meta is already facing scrutiny over its market dominance and privacy practices. The company is currently under antitrust investigations in several countries, and recently settled a lawsuit with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over alleged anticompetitive behavior.

As the metaverse continues to gain momentum, it will be interesting to see how Meta’s layoffs and restructuring efforts impact its position in the market. The company will need to navigate these challenges effectively to remain at the forefront of metaverse development.

Sources:

– Reuters

– Yahoo Finance