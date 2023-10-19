Meta Expands Broadcast Channels to Facebook and Messenger for Content Creators

Meta Platforms Inc. has announced the expansion of broadcast channels, inspired Telegram, to Facebook and Messenger. This move follows the success of broadcast channels on Instagram and WhatsApp, and provides additional options for content creators to share updates with their audiences.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, shared the update on Facebook, stating that Pages will soon be able to share voice notes, text, photos/videos, and GIFs with anyone who joins their channels. This feature will be available on Facebook and Messenger in the coming weeks. Previously, Meta had extended WhatsApp Channels to users in over 150 countries.

For creators managing a Facebook Page in a market where broadcast channels are available, they can directly start a channel from their Page. Alternatively, they can join a waitlist to be notified when the feature becomes accessible. Once a broadcast channel is created, followers receive a one-time notification to join. While only the channel creator can send messages, members can react and participate in polls.

It is important to note that broadcast channels are subject to Facebook’s and Messenger’s Community Standards. Users have the ability to report channels and specific content if they violate these standards.

There are several broadcast channels that users can join on Facebook and Messenger, including Netflix, Jay Shetty, WWE, The Dodo, League of Legends, and Goldmine Telefilms.

While some users may appreciate this expansion, others have expressed concerns about the uniqueness of each app and whether the same features are necessary across all of Meta’s platforms. Nonetheless, this expansion provides content creators with more options to engage and share updates with their audiences.

