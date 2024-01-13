New Privacy Measures Aim to Protect Teenage Users on Instagram and Facebook

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is taking steps to enhance privacy and safety measures for teenage users. These changes are aimed at addressing sensitive topics like suicide and eating disorders and prioritizing the well-being of young users. The company plans to fully implement these measures in the coming months.

One of the key updates involves implementing stricter content filters for teen accounts. Content related to self-harm and eating disorders will be removed from the feeds of teenage users on Instagram and Facebook. Additionally, Meta will ensure that teen accounts default to highly restrictive content filters. If a teenager attempts to access content related to self-harm or eating disorders, Meta will provide guidance directing them to expert resources such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness. To further protect young users, teens will also be unaware if someone shares content in these categories as it will be hidden from their view.

While Meta already refrains from suggesting certain content to teens in features like Reels and Explore, it is expanding this restriction to include Feed and Stories, even if shared accounts they follow. However, teens will still have the option to adjust their settings. To remind them about the importance of securing their privacy settings and protecting against unwanted messages and negative comments, Meta will send notifications. Users can tap these notifications to access Meta’s recommended settings for teenagers.

These privacy measures come in the midst of growing concerns about the impact of social media platforms on the mental health of young users. Meta is facing legal action from over 40 U.S. states, which accuse its services of negatively affecting the well-being of young users. Mark Zuckerberg and executives from other tech giants are also preparing to address questions related to child safety in a Senate probe scheduled for later this month.

By proactively implementing stricter content filters and guiding users towards mental health resources, Meta aims to demonstrate its commitment to addressing concerns over the impact of social media on teenagers’ mental health. The upcoming legal challenges and Senate probe place additional pressure on tech companies to safeguard the well-being of young users on their platforms.