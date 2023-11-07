New Ways to Protect Teenagers from Online Harassment

On the same day that whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before Congress about the harms of social media platforms to children, a former engineering director at the company also came forward with his concerns. Arturo Bejar, known for his work on curbing online harassment, sent an alarming email to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg detailing his daughter’s troubling experiences with Instagram. Bejar’s warnings went unheeded, and now he has testified before a Senate subcommittee about the issue.

Bejar believes that Meta needs to change its approach to protecting teenagers on its platforms. He argues that the company should focus on addressing harassment, unwanted sexual advances, and other bad experiences, even if they don’t explicitly violate existing policies. For example, sending vulgar sexual messages to children may not break Instagram’s rules, but Bejar suggests that teenagers should have a way to indicate that they don’t want to receive such messages.

During the hearing, Bejar pointed to user surveys conducted the company, which revealed that 13% of Instagram users aged 13 to 15 reported receiving unwanted sexual advances within the previous seven days. These findings highlight the need for action to protect young users from such experiences.

Bejar’s proposed reforms are not intended to punish companies like Meta but rather to ensure the safety and well-being of teenagers. He argues that implementing these changes would not significantly impact revenue or profits. The reforms are straightforward, he says, and could be as simple as giving teens the ability to indicate that certain content is not suitable for them and using that feedback to improve the platform’s systems.

This testimony comes at a time when there is a growing bipartisan push in Congress to implement regulations that protect children online. Meta has stated that it is actively working on ways to keep young people safe online and has introduced several features and tools aimed at supporting teens and their families in having positive experiences on its platforms.

Ultimately, it is crucial for social media companies to take meaningful action to protect teenagers from online harassment. By addressing the concerns raised individuals like Arturo Bejar, these platforms can create safer spaces for young users and rebuild trust in their commitment to user safety.

