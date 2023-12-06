Meta Discontinues Cross-App Communication Between Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the company owned Mark Zuckerberg, has announced that as of mid-December 2023, users will no longer be able to chat between Instagram and Facebook Messenger. While the company has not provided a specific reason for this change, it is suspected to be in response to Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which mandates that big tech companies allow communication between different messaging platforms.

Beginning in December, users will no longer have the ability to directly chat with Facebook accounts on Instagram. New conversations or calls with Facebook accounts from Instagram will be impossible. Existing chats on Instagram with Facebook accounts will become read-only, even if those accounts are later removed from the chat.

For users, this means that those with Instagram accounts will be unable to send new messages in these chats. Facebook accounts will no longer be able to see your Activity Status or whether you have viewed a message. Existing chats with Facebook accounts will not transfer to your Facebook or Messenger inbox. To continue communicating with Facebook accounts, you will need to initiate a new chat with them on Messenger or Facebook from your Facebook account.

Speculation suggests that Meta’s decision to discontinue this cross-app chatting feature is in order to comply with DMA requirements for interoperability within Messenger. This action may be part of Meta’s efforts to ensure compliance with regulations and facilitate better integration between different messaging services.

In addition to this change, Meta has recently released a report regarding the rise of fake Facebook accounts from China spreading false news about India. This poses a significant concern that needs to be addressed.

Overall, the discontinuation of cross-app communication between Facebook and Instagram reflects Meta’s commitment to adapting to regulatory requirements and fostering better communication experiences for users.