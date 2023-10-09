Threads Introduces Trending Topics Feature

Meta’s microblogging platform, Threads, is set to introduce a Trending Topics feature, enhancing the user experience helping them discover posts on the most discussed topics on the platform. Although there has been no official confirmation from Meta, a screenshot accidentally posted a Meta employee displayed the feature in action.

The interface of the Trending Topics section is simple and straightforward. It showcases a ranking of the most commented topics on Threads, along with the number of posts associated with each topic. This feature will appear in the Search tab, which now allows users to find public posts from other users using keywords.

It is important to note that the screenshot is from an internal version of the Threads app, so it remains uncertain whether this will be the final interface upon its release to the public. Nonetheless, with Meta employees already accessing a fully functional Trending Topics feature, it is expected to be available to all users soon.

In recent updates, Threads introduced the ability for users to seamlessly switch between accounts, eliminating the need to log out and log back in. Furthermore, Meta launched the web version of Threads, providing users with the option to access the social network via their computers. The web version is also optimized for iPad, as the iOS app is currently tailored to iPhone users.

To experience the new features on Threads, users can download the app for free from the App Store. The app requires an iPhone running iOS 14 or later. Additionally, users can access Threads through the web version at threads.net.

Overall, the introduction of the Trending Topics feature on Threads will enhance the platform’s functionality, making it easier for users to engage in trending conversations and stay up to date with the most popular discussions.

