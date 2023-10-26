Meta Platforms Inc. Faces Uncertainty as Advertising Business Depends on Macroeconomic Environment

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, experienced a decline in shares during regular and extended trading as investors reacted to the company’s warning about its advertising business. Despite delivering better-than-expected results and its fastest revenue growth in two years, the stock dropped due to concerns about the uncertainty of the macroeconomic landscape.

Chief Financial Officer Susan Li highlighted the vulnerability of Meta’s advertising business to macroeconomic volatility. The company’s revenue outlook for 2024 remains uncertain, prompting cautiousness among investors. However, the recently reported numbers reflect positive performance in several key areas.

Meta’s revenue for the period amounted to $34.15 billion, surpassing estimates of $33.56 billion. Earnings per Share stood at $4.39, higher than the expected $3.63. The platform also experienced growth in the number of Daily Active Users (DAUs), reaching 2.09 billion compared to the estimated 2.07 billion. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) remained in line with expectations at 3.05 billion. Additionally, the Average Revenue per User (ARPU) amounted to $11.23, exceeding estimates of $11.05.

While Meta faced challenges in its digital ads business throughout 2022, leading to consecutive quarters of declining revenue, the company implemented strategic measures to address these issues. This included personnel reductions and a stronger emphasis on improving advertising and algorithm technologies through the use of artificial intelligence.

Meta’s advertising business has since returned to growth, aided initiatives such as Reels on Instagram and Facebook. However, advertisers are still adjusting to this new format, contributing to a slower adaptation period. Despite this, Meta’s cost-cutting measures resulted in a notable improvement in margins, expanding from 20% to 40% compared to the previous year.

Looking ahead, Meta has adjusted its spending expectations for the remainder of the year, reducing them from $89 billion to $87 billion. In 2024, expenses are anticipated to range between $94 billion to $99 billion, primarily allocated to the development of technology infrastructure to support complex artificial intelligence and virtual reality tools.

Despite the recent decline in share prices, Meta Platforms Inc. has experienced remarkable growth, with the stock value rising 140% in 2023. The company remains focused on addressing challenges and leveraging its strengths to navigate the evolving digital landscape.

