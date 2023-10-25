Meta Anticipated to Deliver Strong Third Quarter Earnings Amid AI and Advertising Focus

Meta (META), the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is set to release its third quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Having experienced substantial growth and success in recent months, investors are eagerly awaiting the results.

One of the key areas of interest for investors is Meta’s emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) and its positioning in the digital advertising market. Despite a prolonged slump, the digital advertising market is showing signs of rebound, and Meta has been utilizing its AI efforts to drive growth in advertising spend and user engagement.

Instagram’s short-form video feature, Reels, has been instrumental in Meta’s advertising and monetization plans this year. With a reported $10 billion revenue run rate in the second quarter, Reels has played a significant role in Meta’s accelerating revenue forecast for the second half of 2023.

Besides its focus on advertising, Meta has also been striving to establish itself as a leader in AI. The company has introduced several generative AI features targeting both advertisers and consumers, with a particular emphasis on capturing the attention of Gen Z.

Despite legal challenges on the horizon, with lawsuits from 42 attorneys general accusing Meta of creating addictive features for children, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s performance. Meta’s shares have risen an impressive 150% year to date, outperforming major indices.

When it comes to Meta’s key metrics, analysts are anticipating strong figures. Bloomberg’s compiled data suggests an expected revenue of $33.52 billion, with an estimated earnings per share of $3.60. Facebook daily active users are projected to reach 2.07 billion, while the Reality Labs operating loss is expected to be $3.94 billion. Looking ahead, Meta’s Q4 revenue is anticipated to be around $38.76 billion.

Moreover, analysts will also be paying close attention to Reality Labs, Meta’s mixed reality business, as the newly launched Quest 3 headset gains momentum. Despite losses in the past, Meta remains optimistic about the potential of its VR and AR endeavors.

With cautionary notes regarding expenses and losses, Wall Street remains optimistic about Meta’s future. Analysts believe that the company’s strong fourth-quarter revenue guidance, coupled with the potential of Reels, Messaging, and AI-driven ad spend, could reignite enthusiasm among investors.

