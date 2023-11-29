New Study Reveals High Exposure of Teens to Alarming Content on Instagram

A recent study has uncovered that teenagers are being exposed to a significant amount of distressing pictures and videos on Instagram, despite claims Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, that the problem is minimal. The study, which was revealed in court papers filed 33 states, including New York, alleges that Meta downplayed the prevalence of self-harm content on its platform.

According to court documents, Meta released a report in 2021 stating that less than 0.05% of views on Instagram violated their standards against suicide and self-injury. However, an internal survey conducted Meta the same year revealed that 6.7% of surveyed Instagram users had seen self-harm content within the past week. The percentage was even higher, reaching 8.4%, for users aged 13 to 15. This stark contrast suggests that self-harm content is far more common on Instagram than Meta had publicly acknowledged.

The lawsuit also exposes internal dissent within Meta regarding the potential harm caused to teen users Instagram. In one instance, an employee likened Meta’s attempts to downplay the research on social harms to the tactics employed the tobacco industry. The employee stated that Meta’s portrayal of the research as inconclusive was similar to how tobacco companies denied the cancer-causing effects of cigarettes. These revelations highlight the growing concern over the impact of social media on young people’s well-being.

The allegations against Meta have been met with criticism from Fairplay, an online children’s safety group. Fairplay’s executive director, Josh Golin, described Meta’s actions as “beyond the pale” and accused the company of prioritizing profit over the safety of its young user base. The lawsuit demands unspecified financial damages and injunctive relief to prevent Meta from engaging in harmful business practices.

Meta, in response to the allegations, stated that the company is committed to providing a safe online experience for teens. It highlighted the numerous tools it has developed to help teens and parents navigate social media use. However, the lawsuit alleges that Meta’s tactics exploit teenagers’ vulnerability to addictive dopamine hits and urges them to spend more time on the platform.

This study sheds light on the need for greater transparency and accountability from social media companies regarding the content they expose young users to. It serves as a reminder that ensuring the well-being of teenagers should be prioritized over profit-making.

FAQ:

Q: What did the study reveal about self-harm content on Instagram?

A: The study found that a significant percentage of surveyed Instagram users, particularly teenagers, had seen self-harm content within a week, contradicting Meta’s claims that it was rare.

Q: How did Meta respond to the allegations?

A: Meta maintained that it wants teens to have safe experiences online and has developed tools to assist them and their parents. However, the lawsuit claims that Meta’s practices exploit teenagers’ addiction to dopamine hits.

Q: What are the states seeking in the lawsuit?

A: The states are seeking unspecified financial damages and injunctive relief to prevent Meta from engaging in harmful business practices.