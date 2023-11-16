New Strategies for Online Age Verification: Shifting Responsibility to App Stores

Meta, previously known as Facebook, has taken a stance in the ongoing debate surrounding online age verification. In a recent blog post, Meta’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, proposed a solution that places the responsibility on app stores rather than social media platforms. Davis argues that the varying age verification methods proposed different US states create an inconsistent experience across social media platforms.

The suggested strategy entails parents approving the apps their teenagers download directly from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Under this system, app stores would notify parents when their teens attempt to download an app, similar to how parents are notified when their teen attempts to make a purchase. Parents would then have the option to approve or deny the download, eliminating the need for multiple age verifications across various apps.

Meta supports federal legislation that would require parental consent for teens under 16 when downloading apps. In this scenario, the app store would be responsible for seeking parental permission, while Meta would provide age-appropriate features and settings to assist parents in guiding their children’s online experience.

While online age verification laws primarily target pornographic sites, some states, such as Louisiana, have already implemented age verification requirements for accessing such content. Additionally, states like Utah have passed legislation that will extend age verification requirements to social media platforms, necessitating parental approval for minors signing up for sites like Facebook. Meanwhile, federal lawmakers are working on comprehensive legislation that may have broader implications for internet access.

By proposing app stores as the key enforcers of age controls and parental consent, Meta aims to streamline the age verification process across social media platforms. This approach offers a unique perspective on the issue, emphasizing consistency and parental involvement while navigating the complex landscape of online age regulation.

