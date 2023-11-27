Meta Accused of Enabling Underage Users and Exploiting Teen Psychology

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has come under fire in a recently unsealed legal complaint which alleges that the platforms were purposely designed to addict children and allowed underage users to hold accounts. The lawsuit, filed the attorneys general of 33 states, claims that Meta knowingly failed to disclose receiving millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram while only disabling a fraction of those accounts.

According to the complaint, Meta was well aware of the large number of underage users, calling it an “open secret” within the company. Internal documents are cited as evidence, including an email thread where employees discuss ignoring the accounts of a 12-year-old girl despite her mother’s request for their removal.

The legal filing also accuses Meta of violating the Children’s Online Privacy and Protection Act, as the company allegedly did not provide notice or obtain parental consent before collecting data from children. The complaint highlights the backlog of up to 2.5 million accounts of younger children awaiting action, indicating potential negligence on Meta’s part.

Furthermore, the lawsuit emphasizes long-standing claims that Meta intentionally created addictive and harmful products. Whistleblower Frances Haugen’s revelations about internal studies showing the negative impact of platforms like Instagram on children’s mental health have brought these allegations into focus. Company documents referenced in the complaint reveal Meta officials’ acknowledgement of exploiting youthful psychology in product development.

Meta has responded to the complaint, stating that it misrepresents the company’s efforts to ensure teen safety and claiming to have over 30 tools to support young users and their parents. The company argues that age verification is a complex challenge and suggests shifting the responsibility of policing underage usage to app stores and parents. Meta supports federal legislation that would require app stores to obtain parental approval for youth under 16 downloading apps.

Despite the legal battle, it remains to be seen how Meta will address concerns about underage users and the alleged exploitation of teen psychology. As the lawsuit proceeds, the outcome could potentially lead to significant changes in how social media platforms operate and prioritize the safety of their youngest users.

