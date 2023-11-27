Facebook Accused of Ignoring Complaints About Underage Users on Instagram

A newly unsealed legal complaint alleges that Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, purposely designed its social media platforms to be addictive for young users. It is also claimed that the company knew about millions of complaints regarding underage users on Instagram, yet failed to disclose this information. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, the complaint was filed the attorneys general of 33 states in late October.

The lawsuit against Meta Platforms raises serious concerns about the company’s practices and policies regarding the safety of underage users. It accuses the tech giant of disregarding the well-being of young individuals in favor of maximizing user engagement and profits. By intentionally creating an addictive environment, Meta Platforms allegedly exploited the vulnerability of children and teenagers, disregarding the potential negative impact on their mental health and well-being.

Although the newly unsealed legal complaint does not include specific quotes, it emphasizes the evidence of Meta Platforms’ knowledge regarding the issue of underage users on Instagram. The fact that only a fraction of the reported accounts were disabled suggests a lack of action and accountability on the part of the company. This revelation will likely fuel public outrage and increase pressure on regulators to hold Meta Platforms accountable for its alleged negligence.

The impact of social media on young users has become a growing concern in recent years. With the addictive nature of these platforms and the potential for negative psychological effects, it is imperative for companies like Meta Platforms to prioritize the safety and well-being of their youngest users. This lawsuit highlights the need for greater transparency and stricter regulations to protect children and teenagers in the digital age.

