New Title: Meta Platforms Faces Legal Complaint Regarding Underage Users on Instagram

Facebook parent company, Meta Platforms, has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that the social media giant intentionally designed its platforms, including Instagram, to engage and hook younger users. A recently unsealed legal complaint, described in reports from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, alleges that Meta knew about millions of complaints regarding underage users on Instagram but only disabled a small fraction of those accounts. The complaint was filed the attorneys general of 33 states.

According to company documents cited in the complaint, several Meta officials acknowledged that the company exploited the vulnerabilities of youthful psychology, including impulsive behavior, susceptibility to peer pressure, and an underestimation of risks. It was also acknowledged that Facebook and Instagram were popular among children under the age of 13, despite company policies prohibiting their usage.

Meta responded to the allegations stating that the complaint misrepresented their efforts to ensure a safe online experience for teenagers. They claimed to have implemented over 30 tools to support teens and their parents. However, Meta also argued that age verification is a complex challenge, suggesting that the responsibility for policing underage usage should lie with app stores and parents. Meta expressed support for federal legislation that would require app stores to obtain parental approval for youth under the age of 16 downloading apps.

The complaint highlighted that Meta often had a backlog of up to 2.5 million accounts of younger children awaiting action. This backlog raises concerns about the effectiveness of Meta’s enforcement and removal of underage users.

As the case develops, it remains to be seen how Meta will address the allegations and whether stricter measures will be implemented to prevent the exploitation of youth on their platforms.

