Regulating App Stores to Protect Children: A Call for Congressional Action

In a recent development, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has called on US lawmakers to regulate app stores operated Google and Apple in order to provide better protection for children online. Antigone Davis, Meta’s global head of safety, emphasized the need for federal legislation that would mandate app stores to notify parents whenever a child between the ages of 13 and 16 downloads an app, seeking the parents’ approval.

While the blog post Meta does not explicitly mention Google and Apple, it is important to note that these tech giants operate the largest smartphone app stores globally: the Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS devices. Consequently, any legislation seeking to regulate children’s app downloads would naturally encompass both these platforms.

Davis asserts that there should be “a better way” to govern smartphone and internet usage, one that goes beyond parental consent for social media account creation. Drawing attention to Utah’s recent legislation, which requires parental consent for the use of platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, Meta’s call highlights the need to prioritize the mental health and well-being of young individuals.

Coinciding with Meta’s appeal, the Senate judiciary committee has sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, requesting documents related to the company’s knowledge of the mental and physical health impact associated with its platforms. This inquiry comes in the wake of a former high-level Meta employee testifying about the harm Instagram can cause to children, including his own daughter. The employee alleged that Meta’s leadership ignored his concerns when he raised them internally.

This move Meta and the Senate committee underscores the growing focus on the risks associated with social media use among young individuals. As the conversation intensifies, it is becoming increasingly evident that regulatory measures and enhanced accountability are crucial to addressing these concerns effectively.

FAQ

1. Why is Meta calling for regulation of app stores?

Meta believes that regulatory measures are necessary to protect children using app stores operated Google and Apple. They advocate for legislation that requires app stores to notify parents and seek their approval for app downloads children between the ages of 13 and 16.

2. How does this regulation impact Google and Apple?

Since Google and Apple operate the largest app stores globally, any legislation regulating children’s app downloads would naturally target both companies.

3. What other actions have been taken regarding the impact of social media on children?

The Senate judiciary committee has requested documents from Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, about their knowledge of the mental and physical health impacts associated with the company’s platforms. Additionally, a former high-level employee testified about the harm caused Instagram, urging for greater attention to be paid to these issues.

4. What is the broader focus of the discussion regarding children and social media?

The conversation is increasingly centered around the risks and detrimental effects of social media use on young individuals. Regulatory measures and enhanced accountability are being identified as essential components of addressing these concerns effectively.