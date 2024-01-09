Meta Revolutionizes its VR Headset Lineup with Permanent Price Drops

Meta, the leading company in virtual reality technology, has made a game-changing move in the VR market announcing permanent price drops for its popular Quest 2 headset, as well as several accessories. This strategic decision aims to attract a wider audience and solidify Meta’s position as a frontrunner in the industry.

The Quest 2, released in 2020 and highly sought after during the pandemic, captivated consumers with its immersive virtual reality experiences. However, the original price point of $299.99 for the 128GB version and $399.99 for the 256GB variant deterred some potential buyers. In response, Meta decided to offer a limited-time discount during Black Friday, but the company surprised everyone making this reduced price permanent.

As of now, the Quest 2 is available for purchase at an incredibly affordable $249.99 for the 128GB model and $299.99 for the 256GB version. This significant price reduction places the Quest 2 below its original launch price, making it even more accessible to VR enthusiasts and beginners alike.

In addition to the headset price cuts, Meta is also lowering the prices of several Quest 2 accessories, which provide enhanced functionality and comfort during virtual reality experiences. The Elite Strap with battery, previously priced at $119.99, is now available for $89.99. Likewise, the Quest 2 Elite Strap, Quest 2 Carrying Case, Quest 2 Active Pack, and Quest 2 Fit Pack have all received attractive price drops, enabling users to fully customize their VR setup without breaking the bank.

Meta’s commitment to affordability does not stop with new units, as the company is also offering refurbished units at even more enticing prices. The refurbished 128GB Quest 2 headset is now available for $229.99, while the 256GB variant is priced at $269.99. Although the price difference may seem minimal, investing a few extra dollars in a brand-new device might be a more appealing option for most consumers.

While the Quest 2 now dominates Meta’s VR headset lineup as an accessible and feature-packed device, the Quest Pro has struggled to find its footing. Despite a $500 price cut, the Quest Pro still retails for $1,000. Meta’s metaverse-first headset, equipped with advanced face and head tracking, failed to resonate with consumers. With the positive reception of the Quest 3, which incorporates some of the Quest Pro’s features, it is conceivable that the Quest Pro might receive a further price reduction in the future.

Meta’s permanent price drops for the Quest 2 and its accompanying accessories herald a new era of affordable virtual reality. By making their products more accessible, Meta is poised to usher in a wider audience to the immersive world of VR, setting the stage for a revolution in the way we experience digital content.