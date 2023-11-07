Why Meta’s Request to Bring Google Play Store to Quest Was Declined

Meta’s Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, revealed in an Instagram AMA session that the company had approached Google with a request to bring their Play Store of apps to VR. However, Google declined the offer. Bosworth stated that Meta would love for Google to make their Play Store available on the Quest, but developers will have to take the initiative to bring their APKs into VR.

The Google Play Store is an Android app store that is pre-installed on most Android phones and tablets. However, Meta’s Quest headset does not have access to it. The Play Store requires a per-device paid license from Google in some regions, along with strict requirements such as pre-installing Google apps like Chrome, Gmail, and Maps. It is unclear if Meta was willing to agree to these terms.

While the Quest is capable of running 2D Android apps, only Meta’s Messenger and WhatsApp are currently offered on the Quest Store. Users can sideload other Android APKs using a PC, but apps that require the Google Play Services runtime will not work.

Quest also supports Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) and offers a handful of them on the Quest Store, such as Adobe Acrobat and Coursera. Additionally, the built-in web browser on the Quest functions as a 2D app.

Meta’s request to bring the Google Play Store to the Quest highlights the challenge of bridging the gap between traditional 2D apps and the immersive experience of virtual reality. It also raises questions about Meta’s ability to compete with platforms such as Apple and Google, who already dominate the app market.

