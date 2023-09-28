Vietnam’s Growing Control over Big Tech: The Case of Facebook

In a surprising turn of events, Facebook has formed an unlikely alliance with the Vietnamese government, despite once facing animosity from the leaders of the country. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently visited Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters, where they were greeted with a welcoming message reminiscent of Facebook’s interface. Discussions during the meeting underscored the collaboration between the Vietnamese government and the social media giant, with a focus on bolstering their partnership and supporting the digital economy.

However, behind this facade of collaboration lies the uncomfortable reality of Facebook’s increasing entanglement in Vietnam’s online censorship regime. Facebook has long been the most popular social media platform in Vietnam, with over 70% of the population actively using it for various purposes. For years, Facebook took a cautious approach to content policy in Vietnam, attempting to balance free speech principles with censorship demands from the government. But in 2020, Facebook shifted to near-guaranteed compliance with official requests, with Vietnamese officials claiming a compliance rate of over 90%.

This compliance extends to shielding Vietnam Communist Party officials from criticism on the platform. The Vietnamese government has significant sway over Facebook’s internal guidelines for moderating online content, and Vietnam is the only country in East Asia to receive this special treatment. Furthermore, the government has imposed requirements for social media users to verify their identities and implemented AI models to detect and remove “toxic” content.

Two key factors contribute to Vietnam’s ability to exert control over Big Tech. Firstly, Vietnam’s rapidly expanding digital economy, projected to reach $50 billion 2025, offers strong economic leverage that the authorities exploit to pressure tech companies into compliance. Secondly, Vietnam has tightened its grip on cyberspace through its legal framework, compelling Big Tech to adhere to local laws. The crackdown on anti-state content has shaped Vietnamese online censorship strategies, with the government aiming to protect its national prestige, Communist Party reputation, and its leaders from defamation.

Ultimately, the central benefit for the Vietnamese government in its control over big platforms like Facebook is the ability to promote its own image and suppress dissent. Like China, Vietnam has a sizeable military cyber unit dedicated to manipulating online discourse and ensuring a “healthy cyberspace” that aligns with the Communist Party’s agenda.

As the power dynamics between authoritarian governments and big tech companies continue to evolve, the prioritization of profit and market access often supersedes ideals of free speech and human rights. The case of Facebook and Vietnam serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in navigating these complex relationships.

