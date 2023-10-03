Meta Considers Monthly Fee for Ad-Free Instagram and Facebook

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is reportedly considering a new plan that would allow users to pay a monthly fee in exchange for an ad-free experience on the platforms. The proposed initiative comes as Meta seeks to navigate European Union regulations that could limit its ability to deliver personalized ads without explicit user consent, a crucial revenue source for the company.

Under the plan, users would have the option to pay a monthly fee to access Instagram and Facebook without ads, or continue using the platforms for free with personalized ads. On desktop platforms, Meta is considering a fee of approximately €10 per month for a Facebook or Instagram account, with an additional charge of roughly €6 for each linked account. On mobile devices, the monthly price would increase to about €13 due to commissions from Apple’s and Google’s app stores for in-app payments.

Meta has shared this plan with privacy regulators in Ireland and digital-competition regulators in Brussels, seeking input and trying to ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements. The company believes in “free services which are supported personalized ads,” according to a Meta spokesman.

The proposed monthly fee is a potential solution for Meta to continue monetizing its platforms while adhering to stricter regulations. However, it remains to be seen whether users would be willing to pay approximately $14 a month for an ad-free Instagram experience on their mobile phones, or nearly $17 a month for both Instagram and Facebook on desktop.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal