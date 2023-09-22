Instagram’s Threads App Could Soon Have an Edit Button

Instagram Threads, a social media app Meta, may soon introduce an Edit button feature, according to a recent report. Developer Alessandro Paluzzi shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) that suggests users will have the ability to edit their Threads posts.

The screenshot reveals a timer next to the Edit button, indicating that users will have up to 5 minutes after posting to make edits. This timeframe is shorter than what is offered rival platform X, where users can edit their posts within 1 hour of posting. The addition of an Edit button is a crucial feature for text-heavy social media apps, and its testing suggests that a wide rollout could be imminent.

Aside from the Edit button, the screenshot also reveals other options such as ‘Who can reply,’ ‘Hide like count,’ and ‘Delete.’ It remains unclear whether Meta plans to monetize the Edit button feature on Threads, as X offers editing privileges exclusively to subscribers of their $10+/month X Premium plan.

While Meta has not officially confirmed the introduction of the Edit button on Threads, Paluzzi’s shared screenshot instills optimism that this feature will be available in the near future. The inclusion of such value-added features is essential for Threads to compete with established platforms like X. Meta’s sluggishness in implementing new updates was a significant factor in the decline of Threads’ user base.

In conclusion, the introduction of an Edit button on Instagram’s Threads app would enhance the user experience and attract more users to the platform. While official confirmation is still pending, the leaked screenshot suggests that the rollout of this feature could be sooner than expected.

