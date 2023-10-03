Say Goodbye to Ads on Facebook and Instagram with Meta’s Subscription Plan

Are you tired of incessant ads on Facebook and Instagram? Well, if you’re in the EU, you might soon have the option to eliminate those pesky paid posts with a small fee. In an attempt to navigate around EU regulations that limit the ability to bombard users with personalized ads without consent, Meta has reportedly shared a new ad-free subscription plan called Subscription No Ads (SNA) with privacy regulators in Ireland and digital competition regulators in Brussels.

The SNA plan would offer EU users a choice: continue to access Instagram and Facebook for free but agree to personalized ads, or pay a monthly fee to enjoy the platforms without any ads. Insiders suggest that the fee for SNA could be slightly over $10 per month for desktop access and roughly $6 for each additional linked account. Mobile device prices may be 40% higher. However, it’s important to note that the price could potentially increase to $14 per month to account for commissions charged Apple’s and Google’s app stores on in-app payments.

While this subscription plan aims to address the issue of ad overload, it remains to be seen how users will respond. If both Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the respective founders of Meta and X, introduce more subscriptions and make the free versions of their platforms unbearable, it could lead to contention among users. This potential clash indicates that the fight won’t be between Musk and Zuck themselves, but rather between everyone else at once.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal