Instagram and Facebook Users in the EU May Have Option to Opt Out of Targeted Ads with Subscription Plan

According to a source familiar with the matter, Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is considering the implementation of a monthly subscription plan that would allow users in the European Union (EU) to opt out of targeted advertisements. This move comes as the EU has been implementing stricter regulations to curb the use of personalized ads US tech companies. Under these regulations, tech companies must obtain user consent for targeted advertising.

A court ruling in July stated that subscription models could be used as a means of obtaining consent from users, including the option to access Facebook and Instagram without advertisements for a fee. Meta, in compliance with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which allows companies to collect and use personal data as long as it falls within disclosed categories, has argued that data collection for advertising supports the contractual relationship with users. However, privacy advocates and regulators argue that this justification is insufficient for the use of personal data in advertising.

Meta is currently engaging in discussions with the Irish Data Protection Commission, its lead regulator in Europe, to find a compliant solution. It should be noted that these plans would only be applicable to users within the EU.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta plans to charge approximately $14 per month for users who wish topass targeted ads on Instagram and $17 for access to both Facebook and Instagram without ads, in order to align with EU regulations.

A spokesperson for Meta declined to comment on the potential subscription plan but confirmed that the company is exploring all options. Meta expressed its belief in the value of free services supported personalized ads, while also ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

Sources:

– CNN (source of information)

– The Wall Street Journal (source of information)