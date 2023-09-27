Meta Teases Quest 3 and Future Plans for AI, AR, VR, and the Metaverse

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has recently teased the upcoming release of the Quest 3 virtual reality headset. Building upon the success of its predecessor launched in 2020, the Quest 3 is expected to be thinner, lighter, more powerful, and equipped with full color pass-through technology that enables the overlay of virtual graphics onto the real world. Additionally, there are rumors suggesting that the Quest 3 may offer livestreaming capabilities.

Furthermore, Meta’s partnership with Ray-Ban is likely to yield new developments, possibly expanding upon the Stories sunglasses that can capture photos and record videos. The expected advancements include the potential for live streaming via the smart glasses. Although Meta is also working on augmented reality smart glasses, it may be too early for their unveiling at this year’s Connect developer conference.

In line with the recent focus of tech companies, Meta is likely to highlight generative AI during the conference. While Meta possesses its own large language models to rival those of Google and OpenAI, the company has yet to introduce consumer products or chatbots that fully utilize these AI capabilities.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to present an overarching vision of a metaverse, emphasizing how Meta’s suite of services and hardware contribute to this concept. The keynote announcement, scheduled for 3am AEST, will be available for live streaming on Meta’s Facebook page.

Overall, Meta Connect promises to deliver exciting updates on the Quest 3, advancements in AI, AR, and VR technologies, and insights into the metaverse vision. As the conference unfolds, stay tuned for the latest news and developments.

Source: Original article unnamed author, no URL provided.