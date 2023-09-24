Meta Connect 2023: What to Look Forward to in AI and VR

Meta Connect 2023, the annual conference Meta, is just around the corner, ready to dive into all things AI, VR, AR, and mixed reality. This two-day event, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, has piqued the interests of fans who are eagerly anticipating the debut of Meta’s brand new headset.

Despite recent setbacks with its metaverse virtual reality project and initial pricing missteps with the Meta Quest Pro, Meta Connect 2023 is poised to return with a bang. The conference will cover a range of topics related to AI and virtual reality, starting with a keynote address CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself, followed various presentations.

Enthusiasts attending the livestream event can expect to hear about new Meta products and the possibility of discounts on existing ones. Last year, Meta Connect unveiled the Meta Quest Pro, a high-end VR headset aimed at a niche market with a price tag of €1499.99. This time, all eyes and ears will be fixated on the highly anticipated Meta Quest 3. Building on the success of its predecessor, the Meta Quest 2, this model hopes to captivate VR enthusiasts.

The lineup of presentations for Meta Connect 2023 has been revealed on the conference’s official website. Although the start time for Meta Connect 2023 is yet to be announced, the event is taking place next week on September 27th and 28th, spanning two days.

To watch Meta Connect 2023, viewers can access the livestream online. However, this year also marks the return of a physical presence for the conference, allowing attendees to register and travel to Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Nevertheless, most viewers are expected to tune in online.

One of the main focuses of Meta Connect this year will be the Meta Quest 3. This mixed reality device with 128GB storage is expected to receive an official release date and come with a price tag of €499.99 in Ireland.

Furthermore, Meta is expected to address the challenges and potential of the metaverse. Thus far, the metaverse has not fully realized its potential as the next version of the internet, and Meta Connect 2023 provides the perfect platform to discuss its future trajectory.

Additionally, there is the exciting prospect of unannounced hardware and advancements in AI technology. As AI continues to dominate the tech landscape, it is likely to play a significant role in the discussions and presentations during the conference.

In summary, Meta Connect 2023 promises to be an immersive experience for AI and VR enthusiasts. With new product announcements, insights into the metaverse, and potential surprises, this conference is all set to be the VR and AI event of the year.

Sources:

– Meta Connect website (official source)

– Tech and gaming newsletter (weekly subscription service)