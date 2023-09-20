Meta Connect 2023 Wishlist: Our Personal Wishes for the Event

Meta Connect 2023 is just a week away, and there are several announcements that we hope to see during the event. While some of these wishes may be more realistic than others, they all showcase our desire for improvements and innovation in the VR space.

One of the main requests comes from Tomislav, who wants to see a passthrough-centric interface for Meta Quest. This would allow users to seamlessly transition between virtual reality and the real world without being blinded the headset. Additionally, Tomislav hopes for a faster and more accessible user experience, including the ability to use mixed reality apps straight out of the box.

Ben, on the other hand, is interested in exploring the possibilities of mixed reality. He wishes to see a full-fledged game that goes beyond typical augmented reality gimmicks and truly showcases the potential of the technology. Another wish from Ben is the ability to scan one’s own house and invite Meta avatars into the virtual space, creating a unique and immersive experience.

Josef has a more practical wishlist, starting with the hope that Meta will fulfill their promises from the previous Meta Connect event. Specifically, he wants to see the integration of Microsoft Game Pass and Microsoft Office apps onto the Meta Quest platform. Josef is also eager to try out Supernatural, a VR fitness app that is currently only available in North America. He hopes that Meta will announce an expansion of Supernatural to other regions, including Germany.

Lastly, Josef desires better smartphone integration with the Meta Quest. This includes easier pairing between the headset and smartphone, screen mirroring for VR, and the ability to take calls without disrupting the user experience.

These are just a few of our personal wishes for Meta Connect 2023. We are excited to see what Meta has in store for us during the event, and we can’t wait to witness the advancements and announcements in the VR industry.

Sources:

– Source Article: *Link to Source Article Removed*

– Image Source: Meta