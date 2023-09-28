Meta Launches 28 New AI Personalities for a More Personalized Experience

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled 28 new artificial intelligence (AI) personalities to enhance the user experience across its social media platforms and devices. These AI entities, featuring famous celebrities, provide users with a more personalized and engaging interaction.

The AI personalities, or “AIs,” have their own unique interests and identities. While they are associated with famous celebrities, it is important to note that the personalities reflect the AI characters and not the celebrities themselves. This partnership allows the AI personalities to possess a level of relatability and authenticity.

To foster a sense of community, Meta has developed social profiles for these AI personas on Facebook and Instagram. Users can subscribe to these profiles to stay updated on the personalities’ interests, activities, and information. This promotes a deeper connection between users and the AI characters.

When AI-generated photos are shared on social media, users can easily identify them with the hashtag #ImaginedWithAI and a watermark in the lower left-hand corner. This transparency ensures that users are aware of the AI involvement in the creation of the photos.

While the AI personalities are currently being tested in the United States, users can enroll themselves to connect with these digital companions. The platform offers an entertaining and interesting way for users to interact with the AI personalities and receive answers to their questions.

Meta has already introduced ten AI personalities and plans to add more to its portfolio in the coming months. Some of these personalities include Alvin the Alien, Amber the Detective, Angie the Fitness Guru, and Bob the Robot. Each personality brings a unique set of experiences and interests to engage users in various domains.

In conclusion, Meta’s launch of 28 AI personalities aims to provide users with a more personalized and immersive experience. By incorporating famous celebrities and creating social profiles, Meta creates a platform for users to engage deeply with these digital companions. This development reflects Meta’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the user experience and fostering a sense of community within its platforms.

