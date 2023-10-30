Meta Introduces Ad-Free Subscriptions in Response to EU Regulations

Meta has recently announced its plans to launch ad-free paid subscriptions for users of Facebook and Instagram in the European Union, the European Economic Area, and Switzerland. This move comes as a response to regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Digital Markets Act, which impose restrictions on the collection of personal data online services that rely on ad-supported free models.

Acknowledging the significance of an ad-supported internet, Meta believes in providing people with access to personalized products and services, irrespective of their economic status. Additionally, this model enables small businesses to connect with potential customers and expand their reach, contributing to the growth of the European economy. While Meta continues to advocate strongly for an ad-supported internet, the introduction of subscription offerings in accordance with evolving European regulations demonstrates their commitment to compliance.

Starting in November, users in the specified regions will have the option to sign up for ad-free subscriptions through web platforms for €9.99 per month, or via the Facebook and Instagram iOS and Android apps for €12.99 per month. These plans will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts. Furthermore, from March 1, 2024, any additional accounts associated with a user’s account center will incur a monthly fee of €6 on the web and €8 on iOS and Android.

It is important to note that the paid subscriptions are exclusively available for users who are 18 years old and above. Meta is actively exploring ways to provide teenagers with an ad experience that is both beneficial and responsible, aligning with the evolving regulatory landscape.

For users who opt to continue using the current ad-supported free option on Facebook and Instagram, Meta assures that they will continue to enjoy the same experience they are accustomed to. By introducing ad-free subscriptions, Meta aims to strike a balance between personalized online experiences and regulatory compliance, offering users greater control over their data and advertising preferences.

FAQ

1. Why is Meta launching ad-free subscriptions?

Meta is introducing ad-free subscriptions in response to European regulations such as the GDPR and the Digital Markets Act, which impose limitations on the collection of personal data through ad-supported free services. These subscriptions aim to offer users an alternative experience while complying with the evolving regulatory landscape.

2. How much will the ad-free subscriptions cost?

Starting from November, users in the European Union, the European Economic Area, and Switzerland can sign up for ad-free subscriptions for €9.99 per month on the web or €12.99 per month through the Facebook and Instagram iOS and Android apps. Additional accounts will incur a fee of €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android, starting from March 1, 2024.

3. Who is eligible for the ad-free subscriptions?

The ad-free subscriptions offered Meta are available for users who are 18 years of age or older.

4. Can users still access the ad-supported free option?

Yes, users who prefer the ad-supported free option on Facebook and Instagram can continue to enjoy the same experience they are accustomed to. The introduction of ad-free subscriptions provides users with greater control over their data and advertising preferences.