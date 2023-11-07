The Rise of Generative AI and Its Impact on Political Advertising

Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of Facebook, has made a significant decision to ban political campaigns and advertisers from utilizing its suite of generative artificial intelligence (AI) advertising tools. This move comes as concerns about the proliferation of misinformation and deep fakes continue to grow.

Generative AI, a subset of AI that uses deep learning techniques to create new content, has become a powerful tool in the hands of those who wish to manipulate public opinion. With the ability to mimic public figures’ appearances and voices, individuals can easily generate content that spreads false information or deceptive narratives.

Recognizing the potential risks associated with generative AI, Meta Platforms Inc has decided to restrict the use of these tools for certain categories of advertisements. Ads related to housing, employment, credit, social issues, elections, politics, health, pharmaceuticals, and financial services are currently prohibited from utilizing the generative AI features.

In an effort to better understand and mitigate these risks, Meta Platforms Inc is taking a cautious approach implementing safeguards and guidelines. By doing so, they aim to strike a balance between enabling innovative advertising technologies and preventing the dissemination of false or potentially harmful information.

It’s worth noting that other major technology companies are also grappling with the challenges posed emerging AI technologies. Google, for example, will soon require political ads to disclose the use of synthetic content that inauthentically depicts real or realistic-looking people or events. In contrast, platforms like TikTok and Snapchat have completely banned political ads in any form.

As the power of generative AI continues to evolve, it is crucial for companies like Meta Platforms Inc and other tech giants to stay vigilant and adapt their policies accordingly. Striking the right balance between innovation and responsible advertising practices is essential in safeguarding public trust and combating the spread of misinformation in the digital age.

