Meta AI Uses Public Social Media Posts to Train Virtual Assistant

Facebook and Instagram users have expressed concern over Meta’s use of their public posts to train its new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Meta AI. The conversational assistant can respond to text queries and generate photorealistic images and is available on various platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and the upcoming Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3.

Meta AI is powered generative technologies such as Llama 2 and Emu, which can create text and images from large datasets. To train this AI, Meta admits to using both text and photos from public posts on Instagram and Facebook. However, Meta insists that personal details are stripped from the content before being fed into the AI system. Safeguards have also been implemented to filter out harmful or offensive material.

Privacy and ethical concerns have been raised users who argue that they did not give explicit consent for their posts to be used and were not made aware of how their data would be utilized. They worry about potential misuse, the generation of harmful or misleading content, and infringement upon their intellectual property rights.

Meta has not disclosed the number of posts used for training Meta AI or how it plans to inform members whose posts have been utilized. It also hasn’t specified how it will address requests from users who wish to opt out of having their posts used. Meta has simply stated its intention to continue using public posts to enhance its AI features.

This situation highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in how companies like Meta handle user data. Members should have their rights and preferences respected, and their data should be protected. The issue prompts the question of whether Meta should cease using individuals’ Facebook and Instagram posts to train its AI assistant.

As users continue to voice their concerns, it is crucial for companies like Meta to address these issues responsibly and prioritize the privacy and consent of their users.

