WhatsApp Launches Shortcut Button for AI-Powered Chats

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has introduced a dedicated shortcut button for its AI-powered chatbot in its latest beta update for Android users. This new feature provides a convenient way for users to directly access AI-powered chats from the Chats menu, eliminating the need to navigate to the contact list.

The shortcut button, located above the ‘Start New Chat’ option, streamlines the user experience and makes it easier for users to engage with AI-driven interactions. By simply tapping the button, users can seamlessly connect with the chatbot and receive suggestions and prompt responses to assist them in their daily activities.

While the official release date for the AI-powered chatbot feature has not been confirmed, it is expected to become a stable update in the near future, further enhancing the capabilities of WhatsApp.

In addition to the shortcut button, WhatsApp has also recently rolled out a voice chat feature for larger groups. This unique feature allows participants to join conversations discreetly via an in-chat popup notification, instead of individually ringing each member. Participants can join or leave the voice chat without causing disruptions, and call controls remain easily accessible on the chat screen.

Meta is launching the voice chat functionality globally, making it available to users on both Android and iOS devices. The rollout will start with larger groups consisting of 33 or more members, ensuring that more users can benefit from this efficient communication tool.

WhatsApp’s dedication to innovation and continuous improvement is evident through these new features, providing users with an ever-improving messaging experience.

