New Article: Meta Faces Lawsuit Alleging Privacy Violations and Mentally Harmful Content

An ongoing federal lawsuit against social media giant Meta, formerly known as Facebook, alleges that the company knowingly failed to shut down accounts belonging to children under the age of 13 while collecting their personal information without parental consent. Attorneys general from 33 states have accused Meta of receiving over a million reports of under-13 users on Instagram between 2019 and 2023, but only disabling a fraction of those accounts.

The lawsuit claims that Meta violated state-based consumer protection statutes as well as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA), which prohibits the collection of personal information from children under the age of 13 without parental consent. Meta allegedly did not comply with COPPA regarding both Facebook and Instagram, despite records showing that millions of children under the age of 13 use Instagram, with hundreds of thousands spending more than five hours a day on the platform.

Internal communications from Meta employees cited in the complaint reveal that the company’s algorithm could steer children towards harmful content, potentially impacting their mental well-being. For example, a Meta study indicated that Instagram’s algorithm may amplify negative social comparison and content related to body image issues. The lawsuit also alleges that Meta’s algorithm generated a list of recommended accounts related to anorexia when users followed accounts referencing starvation and disordered eating.

Meta responded to the allegations stating that verifying the age of users online is a complex challenge and that they support federal legislation requiring app stores to obtain parental approval for teen app downloads. The company also denied directing people towards content promoting eating disorders and emphasized its commitment to providing safe experiences for teens online.

The lawsuit highlights the issue of problematic content on Meta’s platforms, with senior leadership allegedly acknowledging the impact of social comparison on Instagram. However, despite internal concerns and research, the lawsuit claims that Meta refused to change its algorithm.

As the lawsuit unfolds, the fate of Meta’s practices and potential penalties remains uncertain. The lawsuit seeks court orders to prohibit the alleged privacy violations and could result in substantial civil penalties for the company.

