Meta Court Document Alleges Privacy Violations and Harmful Content Exposure to Minors

A recently unsealed court document from an ongoing federal lawsuit against social media giant Meta alleges that the company knowingly refused to shut down the majority of accounts belonging to children under the age of 13 while collecting their personal information without parental consent. Attorneys general from 33 states have accused Meta, formerly known as Facebook, of receiving over a million reports of underage users on Instagram between 2019 and 2023, yet only disabling a fraction of those accounts. The lawsuit calls for court orders to prohibit Meta from engaging in practices that allegedly violate the law, with potential civil penalties amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Among the allegations in the lawsuit is the violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA), which prohibits the collection of personal information from children under 13 without parental consent. Meta’s own records reveal that millions of children under the age of 13 use Instagram, with hundreds of thousands of teenagers spending more than five hours a day on the platform. The lawsuit also alleges that Meta’s algorithm can steer children toward harmful content, negatively impacting their well-being.

In response to the allegations, Meta stated that verifying the age of online users, especially those under 13, is a complex challenge due to the lack of identification. They mentioned their support for federal legislation that would require parental approval for teens under 16 to download apps. This approach aims to simplify age verification without the need for sensitive information like government IDs.

The complaint also highlights Meta’s knowledge of the negative effects of its algorithm on users. Internal communications cited in the lawsuit reveal concerns about content triggering negative emotions, particularly among tweens, and causing harmful feedback loops. The lawsuit claims that Meta’s recommendations algorithms promote content that can lead to negative appearance comparisons, addiction cycles, and lowered self-esteem. The lawsuit argues that Meta has profited from intentionally designing addictive features that harm young users.

This court document comes as Meta faces multiple legal challenges and growing scrutiny over its practices. Attorneys general from several states have filed separate lawsuits making similar claims to the federal lawsuit. Meta’s handling of privacy and the impact of its platforms on mental health have drawn increased attention, leading to calls for accountability from social media companies.

FAQ

1. What is the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA)?

COPPA is a federal law in the United States that restricts the collection of personal information from children under the age of 13 without parental consent. It aims to protect the privacy and safety of young children online.

2. How is Meta responding to the allegations?

Meta contends that verifying the age of online users, especially those under 13, is challenging due to the lack of identification. They support federal legislation that would require parental approval for teens under 16 to download apps, simplifying age verification without divulging sensitive information.

3. What concerns are raised about Meta’s algorithm?

The lawsuit alleges that Meta’s algorithm steers children toward harmful content, triggers negative emotions, and promotes negative appearance comparisons. The algorithm’s impact on mental well-being and its potential for addiction cycles are also highlighted.

4. Are there other legal challenges against Meta?

Yes, a federal lawsuit involving attorneys general from multiple states accuses Meta of privacy violations and harmful content exposure to minors. Additionally, several states have filed separate lawsuits with similar claims against Meta in their respective state courts. Florida has also filed its own federal lawsuit against the company.