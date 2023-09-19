Oculus Quest 2 Games Disappearing: A Blow to Virtual Reality Gaming

The success of the PS5 and Xbox Series has overshadowed the Oculus Quest 2, leading to a decline in the popularity of virtual reality gaming. Despite selling ten million units worldwide and its integration with Facebook, which even led to it being named Meta Quest 2, the future of Oculus seems uncertain. Recent developments indicate that Oculus games are starting to disappear, leaving virtual reality gamers concerned.

Three games, namely ‘Dead and Buried’, ‘Dead and Buried II’, and ‘Bogo’, have been announced to be closing down. The reasons behind these closures remain unknown, leaving players wondering if they will receive refunds for purchased games like ‘Bogo’, which cost 20 euros. It has been confirmed that these games will be completely unavailable from March 15, 2024, raising questions among the gaming community.

The messages received players regarding the discontinuation of these games do not provide much clarity. The absence of specific reasons for the removal of games like ‘Bogo’, which does not require online servers and is single-player only, is particularly puzzling. If the games are incompatible with new models, why not communicate this to players and allow them to continue enjoying them?

While most of the removed games were free, the removals have still left an impact on gamers. There is a growing concern among players that investing in Oculus games may result in disappointment, similar to the feeling of starting a Netflix series only to have it canceled. This hesitation is justified, as gamers may think twice before purchasing a game on Oculus.

In conclusion, the disappearance of Oculus Quest 2 games raises uncertainties about the future of virtual reality gaming. The lack of transparency regarding the reasons behind these shutdowns adds to the concern for virtual reality enthusiasts. It remains to be seen how Oculus will address these issues and regain the trust of its user base.

