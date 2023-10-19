Meta Fixes Instagram Bug After Accusations of Content Suppression

Meta has addressed an “Instagram bug” that some users believed was leading to the suppression of their content. The bug affected accounts globally and was not limited to posts about Israel and Gaza, according to a statement released Meta.

The social media giant, which owns Instagram, reaffirmed its stance on certain organizations, designating Hamas as a “dangerous organization” and prohibiting content that praises the group. This policy has raised concerns among users who advocate for Palestinian human rights.

One example cited is the suspension of the profile belonging to a video correspondent from the news website Mondoweiss, which focuses on Palestinian human rights. Instagram users also reported low visibility for their posts and stories related to Palestine.

Meta’s statement emphasized that the bug was unrelated to the subject matter of the content, suggesting that it was a technical issue rather than intentional suppression. The company did not provide further details on the nature of the bug or how it was fixed.

It is essential for social media platforms to address user concerns promptly and transparently to maintain trust among their user base. In this case, Meta’s acknowledgment of the bug and subsequent fix is a positive step towards addressing the issue.

