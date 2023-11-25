Revolutionizing AI Training: Moving Beyond Comparisons to Animals and Humans

Tech giants such as Google, Facebook’s Meta, OpenAI, and other leading companies have been utilizing various types of data to train their artificial intelligence (AI) models. However, according to Meta’s chief AI scientist Yann LeCun, it is insufficient to compare AI models to animals, let alone humans.

LeCun emphasizes that animals and humans achieve remarkable intelligence rapidly, even with significantly smaller amounts of training data than what current AI systems require. In an insightful post on Threads, LeCun mentions that current language models (LLMs) are trained on text equivalent to 20,000 years of reading for a human.

While AI models are trained on massive amounts of data, they still struggle to grasp simple logical relationships such as the transitivity property. LeCun highlights that humans, along with other creatures like corvids, parrots, dogs, and octopuses, surpass this limitation expediently with far fewer neurons and parameters.

Comparing these figures, we find that GPT-4 boasts approximately 1.7 trillion parameters, PaLM 2 possesses around 340 billion parameters, and Meta Platforms’ LLaMA foundation model ranges from 7 billion to 65 billion parameters. Parameters act as knobs in a model, enabling it to produce various probabilities.

To tackle this challenge, LeCun proposes exploring new architectures that would allow AI models to learn as efficiently as animals and humans. He firmly believes that the solution lies in incorporating sensory data, particularly video, with its higher bandwidth and more inherent structure.

In conclusion, the current approaches to training AI models have limitations. LeCun argues that leveraging additional text data, whether realistic or synthetic, is only a temporary measure necessitated the constraints of existing methods. The real breakthrough lies in integrating sensory data, such as video, to enable AI systems to learn more dynamically and emulate human-like intelligence.

FAQ

Why is it inadequate to compare AI models to animals and humans?

Comparing AI models to animals and humans falls short because even with significantly less training data, animals and humans can achieve high levels of intelligence. AI systems, on the other hand, require vast amounts of data to perform at similar levels.

How do current AI models struggle in comparison to humans and animals?

Despite being trained on extensive text data, AI models often fail to grasp simple logical relationships, such as understanding that if A is the same as B, then B is the same as A. Humans and certain animals can quickly surpass this level of comprehension with significantly fewer neurons and parameters.

What is the proposed solution for AI models to learn efficiently like humans?

Yann LeCun suggests exploring new architectures that incorporate sensory data, specifically video, which has higher bandwidth and a greater internal structure. By leveraging sensory data, AI systems have the potential to learn more efficiently and emulate human-like intelligence.