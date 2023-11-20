New Challenge Filed Against Proposed Ban on Meta Platforms Irish Arm

The Irish branch of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has taken legal action against an immediate ban on its platforms processing user data for behavioral advertising. The Data Protection Commission recently served Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd with an enforcement notice, giving them seven days to stop using personal data for advertising based on users’ online activities and interests. Failure to comply is considered a criminal offense and could result in fines. The proposed ban would have far-reaching implications for Meta’s business operations across Europe.

In response, Meta has requested the High Court to invalidate the enforcement order on several grounds. The company argues that the order is vague and lacks clarity regarding compliance with GDPR obligations. Meta also contends that issuing the notice violates its legitimate expectation of fair procedures and a fair hearing. Furthermore, Meta claims that the decision deems certain sections of the 2018 Data Protection Act unconstitutional.

Meta’s legal challenge includes both the Irish government and the Attorney General as respondents. The company asserts that the proposed ban would hinder Facebook and Instagram from utilizing users’ personal information to inform and provide advertising details.

The enforcement notice was issued the Data Protection Commission following a binding decision from the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). The EDPB mandated the Irish data protection body to take action against Meta. Meta had previously argued that its processing of data for behavioral advertising was justified under Article 6 of GDPR, citing “contractual necessity” and “legitimate interest.” However, these arguments were rejected the EDPB.

Meta also states that it sought to have its consent-based solution reviewed the Data Protection Commission, which, if approved, would ensure compliance with GDPR obligations. However, the request for clarification on the enforcement order was unanswered. Faced with the prospect of criminal sanctions due to the enforcement order’s vague nature, Meta had no choice but to initiate fresh legal proceedings.

The High Court granted Meta permission to bring a judicial review action and issued a temporary stay on the enforcement notice pending further proceedings. The judge acknowledged the significant criminal consequences at stake and the limited time given to comply with the notice. The case will be revisited in court later this week.

