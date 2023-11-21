New EU Ruling Challenges Facebook and Instagram’s Data Processing for Behavioral Advertising

The Irish arm of IT company Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has taken legal action against a proposed immediate ban on processing personal data for use in behavioral advertising. The Data Protection Commission served Meta Platforms Ireland with an enforcement notice, giving the company seven days to cease data processing for advertising purposes based on users’ online activities and interests. Failure to comply with the notice could result in criminal charges and fines.

Meta has filed a High Court challenge against the enforcement order, arguing that it is vague and unclear regarding specific compliance requirements under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The company also claims that issuing the notice violates its legitimate expectation of a fair hearing and fair procedures, further contending that the decision renders certain sections of the 2018 Data Protection Act unconstitutional.

The proposed ban, if implemented, would significantly impact how Facebook and Instagram conduct business across Europe. Meta asserts that it would prevent the platforms from using users’ personal information to inform and provide details to advertisers.

The enforcement notice was issued after the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) made a binding decision requiring the Irish data protection body to take action against Meta. The company had previously maintained that its data processing activities were compliant with GDPR under the legal grounds of ‘contractual necessity’ and ‘legitimate interest.’ However, these arguments were rejected when the matter was referred to the EDPB.

