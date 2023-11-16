Meta Challenges EU’s Designation of Popular Online Products as “Core” Services

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has become the first company to publicly challenge the European Union’s decision to categorize certain popular online products as “core” services. This move Meta is part of a larger battle waged Big Tech against the EU’s new digital rules, which aim to enhance competition in the market.

In its appeal before the courts in Luxembourg, Meta will argue that Facebook’s Messenger should not be regarded as a separate app but simply a chat functionality of the platform. Similarly, the company will contend that Marketplace is a consumer product and not a “gateway” for businesses to reach consumers, which is a requirement under the Digital Markets Act.

Although Meta is seeking clarification on these designations under the DMA, they emphasize their commitment to complying with the regulations and actively engaging with the European Commission. The DMA enforces new obligations on major tech companies, primarily from the United States, compelling them to make their services interoperable with competitors and open their closed ecosystems to rival services.

Apple, Amazon, and TikTok, which are also subject to the new legislation, are reportedly considering their own appeals before the November 16 deadline. However, Microsoft and Google, whose services are included in the “core” designation, have decided not to appeal, according to insiders.

While Meta’s challenge marks the first test of the Digital Markets Act, similar appeals against other legislations have had limited success in the past. Detractors of the regulations argue that increased regulation stifles innovation and undermines the growth of European digital companies.

The DMA is scheduled to take effect in the first quarter of 2024 with the goal of promoting competition and breaking the dominance of a few companies in EU digital markets. Companies have until March 6 to comply with the new rules, and though their appeals will be heard, they will still be required to adhere to the legislation. It is expected that the Luxembourg court will rule on the appeals within a few months, a shorter timeline compared to conventional antitrust investigations.