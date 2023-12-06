Meta AI Scientist Urges CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Keep Up with ChatGPT

Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is being urged to catch up with OpenAI’s ChatGPT their own chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun. LeCun expressed his concerns to CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the “possible extinction” of Facebook and Instagram if they didn’t start working on their own AI assistant soon.

It has been over a year since the launch of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot that took the world storm. Recognizing the potential of this emerging technology, Meta introduced their own AI chatbots that would be integrated into their platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. However, these chatbots are currently only available to a limited number of users, leaving Meta trailing behind OpenAI.

During a lunch break at Meta’s headquarters, LeCun took the opportunity to share his concerns with Zuckerberg. He stressed the importance of Meta catching up with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and releasing their own AI assistant. LeCun’s statements reportedly “irked” Zuckerberg, but later that evening, the CEO acknowledged the validity of LeCun’s worries.

Meta’s AI assistant, named Meta AI, was introduced earlier this year and boasts the ability to generate images, thanks to a partnership with Microsoft Bing. According to Meta’s blog post, Meta AI can be interacted with like a person on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and soon on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3. It utilizes a custom model combining technology from Llama 2 and their latest large language model (LLM) research. In addition to Meta AI, Meta also revealed 28 other AI chatbots with unique personalities and backstories, each with their own profiles on social media.

As the race for AI dominance continues to unfold, Meta faces increasing pressure to keep up with the advancements made OpenAI and other competitors. The concerns raised the company’s chief AI scientist highlight the urgent need for Meta to invest in its own AI assistant and ensure the survival and relevance of Facebook and Instagram in the evolving technological landscape.