Europe Gives Mark Zuckerberg 24 Hours to Respond to Misinformation and Israel-Hamas Conflict

Europe has set a deadline of 24 hours for Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, to address the issue of misinformation and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Thierry Breton, a European regulator, sent a letter to Zuckerberg urging him to take care in removing false information and monitor illegal content as required the Digital Services Act of the EU.

Breton expressed concern about the rise in false information and illegal content on various platforms following the attack on Israel Hamas. He emphasized the importance of prompt action and requested a response from Zuckerberg within 24 hours.

In response, a Meta spokesperson stated that the company is already taking steps to monitor and combat misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war. They have established a special operations center with experts proficient in Hebrew and Arabic to closely monitor the situation. The spokesperson also mentioned that Meta is working tirelessly to maintain platform safety, remove violating content, and collaborate with fact-checkers to limit the spread of misinformation.

Breton also sent a letter to Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), with a grave warning. He indicated that there are indications of groups disseminating false and violent content about the Israel-Hamas conflict on the platform. This letter was prompted reports from researchers and news organizations who observed a surge in misleading and false content on X, leading to confusion among users.

It remains to be seen how both Zuckerberg and Musk will respond to the European regulators’ concerns. The issue of misinformation and the Israel-Hamas conflict on social media platforms continues to be a significant challenge, requiring effective measures to ensure the dissemination of accurate and reliable information.

